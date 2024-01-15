IMF cautions proliferation of AI can impact 40 percent of jobs worldwide

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a warning that the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) could impact nearly 40 percent of jobs worldwide, with high-income economies facing more significant risks compared to emerging markets and low-income countries.



In its assessment of AI's potential impact on the global labor market, the Washington, D.C.-based institution highlighted a likely exacerbation of overall inequality in most cases.



IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva urged policymakers to address this "troubling trend" and proactively take measures to prevent technology from intensifying social tensions.



Georgieva emphasized that while AI could trigger a technological revolution with the potential to enhance productivity, spur global growth, and increase incomes, it also poses the risk of job displacement and deepening inequality.



The IMF's analysis indicated that approximately 60 percent of jobs in high-income nations could be affected by AI, with about half of them potentially benefiting from AI integration to enhance productivity.



In comparison, AI exposure was estimated at 40 percent in emerging markets and 26 percent in low-income countries, suggesting that these regions might experience fewer immediate disruptions. The IMF highlighted the lack of infrastructure and skilled workers in many emerging and low-income countries, posing a risk that AI could exacerbate inequality in these areas.



Moreover, the IMF raised concerns about the potential impact of AI on income and wealth inequality within countries, emphasizing the possibility of "polarization within income brackets."

MENAFN15012024000045015839ID1107721699