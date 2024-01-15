(MENAFN) As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and NATO, classified documents obtained by Bild reveal that Germany is actively preparing for a hypothetical scenario in which Russia initiates an "open attack" on the NATO alliance in the summer of 2025. The classified paper, reportedly from the German defense ministry, outlines a detailed month-by-month projection of a possible "path to the conflict" between the West and Russia.



The envisioned scenario begins with Russia initiating a new mobilization in February 2024, calling up an additional 200,000 troops, a move Moscow has consistently denied needing, citing an ample number of volunteers. Subsequently, the paper envisions Russia launching a powerful spring offensive against Ukraine, capitalizing on inadequate Western support for Kiev, resulting in territorial concessions.



The report further details Russia's tactics, describing an "initially covert and later increasingly open attack" on the Baltic states in July. This phase involves cyber warfare, inciting riots among the Russian-speaking population, and a military build-up in western Russia, Belarus, and Kaliningrad. The paper suggests Russia positioning itself to seize the Suwalki Gap, a narrow strip of land in northeast Poland between Belarus and Kaliningrad, leading to unrest and accusations by Russia that NATO is preparing to attack.



The evolving crisis prompts Poland and the Baltic states to report an "increasing threat from Russia" during a NATO Council meeting in January 2025. However, Moscow seizes the opportunity to move additional troops to border areas in March 2025, escalating tensions further.



While Russia has consistently denied having any plans to launch an attack on the US-led military bloc, the classified German documents underscore the strategic preparations being made to address potential scenarios, reflecting the heightened concerns and uncertainties surrounding geopolitical dynamics in Eastern Europe. As global powers navigate these evolving tensions, the outlined scenarios highlight the complex geopolitical landscape and the potential consequences of a Russia-NATO conflict.





