(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish Born Multi-Platinum Composer and life-long boxer Marc Mysterio has vowed to 'obliterate' the existence of Ohio's Jake Paul at the newly formed WBC Bridgerweight Division (200-224 lbs), proposed for March 16th, St. Patrick's Day Weekend, (potentially) for the vacant WBC Silver Bridgerweight Championship.

"Marc Mysterio is a force in the music world and the boxing ring and, moreover, is a close friend of the WBC and affiliated with WBC Cares, the charity arm of the WBC. We support Marc's efforts in Boxing."

states Jill Diamond, the Secretary for the WBC and Global Chairwoman for WBC Cares, herself a longtime Supervisor of championship bouts.

Regarding Paul, Mysterio states, "Jake is misunderstood, but he means well. I see a lot of myself in him. Although I see some clear faults in his game, I'd be happy to help (in time)."

"I have always believed in Marc Mysterio. Explosive dual-handed Knockout Power, slick footwork/defense, not to mention the best ring awareness I've seen in my 50 years in the sport! His resume speaks for itself -- both in both sports and music -- it's always an honor to work with him from age 12 till now." notes Coach Gregory, additionally a professor of Rock N' Roll History at UMASS Boston and Retired USAF.

"Greg is a Top 25 Nationally Ranked Level 3 Official for Team USA. Jake's style suits me quite well. It's intriguing for our sport, however, the proposed rematch must happen at Croke Park in Dublin in partnership with an event headlined by Katie Taylor! It will do record tourism numbers in Ireland -- minimum 300,000,000 EUR -- in a time of need and record inflation! Therefore, if politicians are 50/50 on it, Jake and I can get it across the finish line, in tandem with Katie and Eddie, to create a memorable evening that will be mutually beneficial for all of Ireland and sport!" notes Marc Mysterio.

"Recently, we've lost Sinéad O' Connor and Dolores O' Riordan, however, Marc is a role model and is doing his part to take the flag and run with it." according to Kyle Kennedy of Tuukka's Tracks, an Award Winning Helsinki-Based Record Label which released Marc's IFPI Gold Certified Compositions for TRAILER PARK BOYS, a Netflix Original Series.

Regarding WBC Cares, Marc states, "We help disadvantaged children in over 170 Countries globally. The most important gift in life is a second chance, however, some people don't receive a first! My mission is to educate our youngest and most vulnerable on the importance of taking advantage of a first chance and the importance of self-improvement! Even if you can only spare $1, it's the thought that counts! Please go to to help give that first chance to someone that might become the next Marc Mysterio, the next Jake Paul or even the next Katie Taylor."

Chris Willis would perform Mysterio's entrance song, "Zombie" by The Cranberries, a song written to stop violence in the North of Ireland and aid re-unification, "Hopefully, our event(s) provides funding for the border poll and workers to unify our country in globally divisive times." says Marc in line with his 4th Great Grandfather, Pádraig Dillon, a bare-knuckle fighter in Dublin in the 1840s and florist of global repute.

March 16th is the proposed date for the initial bout and WBC is awaiting word from Jake Paul's team to accept the challenge. "He has Jill's number, and Jill has mine. The ball is in his court! Spin the wheel, make the deal!" concludes the 207 lbs undefeated Irish-Canadian.

