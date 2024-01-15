Survey Shows 2024 To Be A Year Of Efficiency For Care At Home Organizations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Process Improvement, Employee Management Seen as Keys to Success

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To improve their bottom line and operations, care at home organizations plan to focus on shoring up operational processes and how they manage staffing and scheduling, according to the just-released

2024 Industry Trends Report . The survey and report were commissioned by Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, in partnership with the Council of State Home Care and Hospice Associations and Forum of State Associations.

The focus on having more efficient operations was reflected in the top concerns from respondents: staffing, and addressing the changing payment dynamics and new regulations and oversight in the care at home industry.

When asked about how technology can support their operations, 50% of respondents wanted operational process improvement and 36% are looking for more effective documentation methods. And when it comes to what kind of technology investment will yield the most return on investment in 2024, 47% of respondents said employee engagement and 45% said staff training technology.

"It's clear that care at home organizations are looking to streamline operations as they optimize business operations,' said Tammy Ross, Executive Vice President of Professional Services at Axxess.

"I am encouraged by these results because they show that organizations want to remain viable and deliver high-quality care at home. Hospice and home healthcare reimbursement is shifting toward a focus on both value and quality, so embracing technology is the fastest way to elevate operations in a way that improves efficiency, optimizes outcomes and attracts and retains staff."

The survey was distributed to thousands of organizations nationwide in late November through late December. Axxess' professional services team and leaders from both partner organizations also contributed best practice guidance that addresses survey responses in a report that is available for download here .

