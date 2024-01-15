Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation Of Q4 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OSLO, Norway, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its fourth quarter 2023 results on 25 January 2024.
The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link:
#!/hegnarmedia/20240125_2 .
Time and date: Thursday, 25 January 2024 at 15:00
CET.
Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00
CET.
CONTACT:
Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358 , email:
[email protected]
Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279 , email: [email protected]
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Aker Carbon Capture ASA
MENAFN15012024003732001241ID1107721690
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.