Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation Of Q4 2023 Results


1/15/2024 7:31:18 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OSLO, Norway, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its fourth quarter 2023 results on 25 January 2024.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link:
#!/hegnarmedia/20240125_2 .

Time and date: Thursday, 25 January 2024 at 15:00
CET.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00
CET.

CONTACT:

Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358 , email:
[email protected]

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279 , email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

Q423

SOURCE Aker Carbon Capture ASA

