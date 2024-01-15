Iraqi forces arrest key opposition leader for outspoken criticism of government

(MENAFN) On Monday, Iraqi security forces apprehended a key leader of a prominent opposition group, following his outspoken criticism of the government.



The arrest of activist and analyst Mohammed Naana in Baghdad was carried out through a raid on his residence, initiated by a lawsuit filed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, as stated by the Rejection Group.



“The Rejection Group expresses its strong condemnation for the arrest of one its leading members after raiding his house,” it stated.



It reiterated its “stance that rejects undermining and confiscating the rights that guarantee freedom of opinion and expression”, calling for his instant release.



There has been no clarification from the Iraqi judiciary or security forces regarding the arrest. The Rejection Group is part of a cluster of opposition parties that emerged in the aftermath of the 2019 pro-reform protests in Iraq.



Notably, the group lacks representation in parliament, having boycotted previous elections. Their stance calls for electoral system reforms to enable smaller parties to secure seats, challenging the prevailing sectarian-based political system.



Mohammed Naana, the detained activist and analyst, is recognized for his outspoken critique of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and the Shiite political parties and militias aligned with him and his government, which are backed by Iran.

