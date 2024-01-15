Ethanol Market To Reach USD 153.5 Billion By 2032 At CAGR 5.1% | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prominence of Sustainability and Innovation to Drive the Ethanol Market Landscape.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethanol Market size was valued at USD 94.2 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 153.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.1%.

Ethanol is a versatile biofuel that has emerged as a crucial factor for transitioning to a sustainable and eco-friendly future. In addition, the growing awareness of the environmental hazards caused by burning fossil fuels has prompted a shift in perspective towards cleaner alternatives. This press release delves into current dynamics, emerging trends at regional levels, and future outlook on the ethanol market .









Key drivers shaping the market growth:

1. Emphasis on Clean Environment: The ethanol market growth is anticipated to be positive in the forthcoming years owing to the rise in demand to reduce carbon emissions and footprints. The growing pressure to curb climate change at international levels and the sustainability need for the future has triggered the demand for ethanol.

2. Technological Advancements: While the global petroleum and fuel industry emphasizes a clean environment, various initiatives are pursued to reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gases and achieve higher decarbonization levels. Besides, the ongoing research and development have resulted in technological breakthroughs. For instance, cellulosic ethanol production is estimated to augment the sustainability and efficiency of overall ethanol production processes.

3. Government Policies: Worldwide, governments are transitioning to clean energy sources and alternatives owing to increased awareness and international pressures. For instance, the Indonesian government has devised plans to roll out 5% to 15% ethanol and 80% or higher percent gasoline blends for fuel usage in the coming years. In 2024, the Government of Brazil technologically collaborated with India to facilitate 20% ethanol blending for petrol by 2026. India will also receive indigenous breeds from Brazil to enhance livestock productivity and boost the poultry sector. Globally, Brazil is the second-largest producer of Ethanol.

Regional Developments:

China has already started ethanol testing in Huaibei, Anhui province, to convert coal-based production plants to ethanol. According to sources, this would be the world's first largest coal-based ethanol production plant with an annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes. China's rising grain prices have challenged the use of corn and grains for ethanol production. However, low-grade coal is abundant in China, which can be specifically used for ethanol production and save millions of tons of grains annually.

The U.S. is a major player in the global ethanol market and is driven by government support for biofuel production and robust agricultural practices. In addition, the U.S. aviation industry looks forward to the transition to ethanol-based gasoline, which could reduce their dependency on fossil fuels and enable the best solutions to eliminate greenhouse gas discharge from aviation. Besides, the U.S. aviation industry perceives ethanol use as a mandatory alternative to fossil fuel, allowing industry players to save huge fuel costs. Therefore, using sustainable fuel has become a priority for the aviation industry to decarbonize airplanes.

Future Outlook:

The future outlook of the ethanol market is positive, with anticipation of several trends for the foreseeable future.

1. Emergence of Biorefineries: Biorefineries will dominate in the near future based on their technological integration with traditional sources to produce biofuels. These facilities maximize the use of biomass resources, contributing to resilience and more stability to the economy.

2. Emerging Markets: Developing economies largely focus on economic growth and sustainability. Ethanol is industrially perceived as a catalyst to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for various sectors. Therefore, fuel-based sectors are more likely to adopt fuel alternatives that reduce their CAPEX and OPEX to add constancy to the production processes.

3. Global Collaborations: The government's role and policies is crucial in shaping market growth in the future. With an ecosystem of industries, governments, and research institutions, collaborations amongst these entities will shape new avenues for exchanging knowledge, technology, and best industry practices.

Further Findings from the Report:

The global Ethanol market size was valued at USD 153.5 Billion at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2032.

Factors such as increased demand for clean energy alternatives, investment in sustainability practices, and transition to eco-friendly sources have changed the landscape for the ethanol market.

The ethanol market has been segmented into type, source, application, and region.

North America is one of the leading markets for ethanol owing to its large production capacity. Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit robust growth in the forthcoming years due to the rising use of ethanol as an alternative fuel source for industrial, and commercial purposes.

Major players in the Ethanol market report include United Breweries , Aventine Renewable Energy, Green Plains Inc. AB Miller, ADM, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kirin, Pure Energy Inc., POET, LLC, Valero, British Petroleum, Advanced Bioenergy LLC , Cargill Corporation and Bunge North America, Inc.

