"Mean Girls" adaptation successes at box office despite storms, cinema closures

(MENAFN) Despite winter storms affecting North America and cinema closures, the film adaptation of "Mean Girls" enjoyed a successful opening weekend, earning USD28 million in its first three days in theaters, according to studio estimates. The Paramount release, derived from the Broadway musical and the 2004 Tina Fey movie, surpassed the opening weekend earnings of the original film, which made USD24.4 million. The strong performance occurred amid competition from other releases over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, including the Jason Statham action movie "The Beekeeper" and Jay-Z produced biblical satire "The Book of Clarence," along with various awards contenders.



Despite challenges posed by winter weather and pandemic-related cinema closures, "Mean Girls" attracted predominantly female audiences, comprising 76 percent of opening weekend ticket buyers. Notably, 70 percent of the audience fell within the 18 to 34 age group, indicating appeal across generations, including those who were not born when the original film was released in 2004. Chris Aronson, Paramount’s president of domestic distribution, credited the iconic nature of the property and Tina Fey's legendary status, emphasizing how her contemporary twist resonated with audiences, particularly women.



The film's cast includes Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, and Reneé Rapp, who portrayed Regina on stage. Initially planned for streaming on Paramount+, the decision to release it in theaters was made after positive test scores. Social media played a significant role in generating buzz, with "Mean Girls" inspiring groups of friends to attend screenings together. Approximately 40 percent of viewers attended with two or more friends. Tina Fey returned to write and co-star in the new film, directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., with a reported production cost of USD36 million. While reviews have been generally positive, with a 70 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a B CinemaScore, suggesting a potential challenge in building strong word-of-mouth appeal. Despite this, Paramount remains optimistic, also earning USD6.5 million from 16 international markets over the weekend.



