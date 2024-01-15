Thousands of French people protest against controversial immigration law

(MENAFN) In a significant demonstration in the French capital of Paris on Sunday, thousands of protestors took to the streets to voice their opposition to the government's controversial immigration law, recently approved with the support of far-right legislators in parliament.



Responding to a call from over 400 associations, unions, and political entities, the protestors, undeterred by the cold weather, gathered at Republic Square before marching towards Clichy Square to express their displeasure at the government's decision to push through the legislation with the backing of the far-right National Rally (RN) party.



Detractors of the law contend that it has the potential to foster discrimination against foreigners within the country, and they are vehemently urging the abandonment of what they perceive as a "racist" policy.



The protestors, comprising not only immigrants but a broader spectrum of participants, carried placards bearing slogans such as "We Don't Want a Society Built on Racism, Colonialism, Fascism" and "We Work Here. We Live Here. We Stay Here." Chanting slogans like "Solidarity with the Paperless," a reference to individuals without residency permits, the activists made their dissent clear.



Noteworthy was the presence of several politicians at the protest, including lawmakers from the left-wing France Unbowed party, such as Mathilde Panot, Carlos Martens Bilongo, Hadrien Clouet, and Daniele Obono.



In a statement to a Turkish news agency, Clouet criticized the right-wing government for aligning itself with the far right and passing the immigration law. The protest underscored the broad opposition to the legislation, with participants spanning various demographics and political affiliations united in their critique of the government's immigration policy.

MENAFN15012024000045015839ID1107721656