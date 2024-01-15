Over 100 Ethiopian Students Win Chinese Scholarships

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



A total of 143 Ethiopian university students have won scholarships provided by the Chinese government to help them pursue graduate and post-graduate studies across different academic fields in the country's largest Addis Ababa University (AAU).

Speaking at the awards ceremony of the China-Ethiopia Friendship Scholarship on Friday at the AAU, the university's Interim President Samuel Kifle said the Chinese government and different universities in China have had "strong and meaningful collaboration with the AAU, which helped us to train our faculties, to train our students."

He said the collaboration between Chinese and Ethiopian academic institutions is reflected in the robust Sino-Ethiopia ties.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan for his part called on the scholarship recipients to help contribute to Ethiopia's socioeconomic development.

Noting that the AAU and its graduates have over the years played an important role in fostering China-Ethiopia ties, the ambassador underscored the need to further strengthen the AAU's role as a "bridge" between the two countries.

Mulugeta Ayele, one of the scholarship recipients, said the opportunity will help him and his fellow students to further their studies and, eventually, contribute to Ethiopia's development.

The scholarship awards ceremony also featured an awards ceremony for 22 Ethiopian students who had won the "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).