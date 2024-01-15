Russians Launching Airstrikes, Conducting Assault Operations On Tavria Axis - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 41 airstrikes and continued to conduct assault operations in the Tavria sector in the past 24 hours.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"For three days in a row, Russian terrorists have been actively carrying out airstrikes. Forty-one cases were recorded in the past day. Active assault and offensive operations are ongoing - 51 were recorded yesterday. Armored vehicles are being used again. [...] Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 715 artillery strikes," Tarnavskyi said.

According to him, the average daily number of combat engagements in this sector has stood at about 50 in the past week.

The commander noted that fierce fighting was raging in the Avdiivka and Marinka sectors.

In total, in the past 24 hours, the enemy lost 485 troops and 44 pieces of military equipment on the Tavria axis, including six armored fighting vehicles, three artillery systems, and 23 unmanned aerial vehicles. The Ukrainian military also destroyed the enemy's UAV control post.