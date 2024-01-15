Estonia Has Military Strategy Plan For West To Help Ukraine Win War - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonia has prepared a military strategy plan for Western countries to help Ukraine win the war in three years.

That's according to Estonia's public broadcaster ERR , Ukrinform reports.

The main thesis is that the West should not be afraid to help Ukraine in the war.

The plan for Ukraine's victory in the war, prepared by the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, is intended for all member countries of the Ramstein working group. The plan states that, in particular, the GDP of all member countries of the working group is EUR 47 trillion, of which only 0.2 percent was directed to help Ukraine. At the same time, Russia's GDP is estimated to be worth EUR 2 trillion.

"The volume of the West's economy is ten times larger than that of the Russian economy. Here the difference is huge. The problem is that Russia has already moved to the path of a military economy, that is, half of their economy is already working directly for this, and this is not the case in the West, they have not yet woken up, so to speak," said Grigore-Kalev Stoicescu, the head of the Riigikogu's national defense committee.

The document states that Western countries need to increase the production of the defense and industrial sector. However, the example of Estonia shows that it takes at least two years to launch an ammunition production factory. Experts believe that if there is political will, these terms can be shortened significantly.

"If the West's military and industrial sector had been given a clear signal from the very beginning of the war that it was necessary to significantly increase production volumes, they would have been completely different today. The main problem is not the current production volumes, but the indecision of the Western allies, and, unfortunately, the United States plays the biggest role here. If Washington took clear steps now, then European countries would be more decisive," said Indrek Kannik, director of the International Center for Defense and Security.

Experts believe that the current contradictions in both Brussels and Washington will be resolved.

Since 2022, Estonia has provided almost EUR 500 million worth of military aid to Ukraine and will spend 0.25% of its gross domestic product for this purpose over the next four years.

