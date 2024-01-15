Zelensky Arrives In Switzerland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is taking place.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced this on X , formerly known as Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

"Welcome to Switzerland, Mr. President," he wrote.

As part of his visit, Zelensky will meet with the heads of both houses of parliament, party leaders and the President of Switzerland, take part in the World Economic Forum, and have a number of bilateral meetings.

The World Economic Forum in Davos is taking place from January 15 to 19. On January 16, Zelensky will make a special address to the World Economic Forum.

The 54th World Economic Forum is taking place under the theme "Rebuilding Trust" to provide an important space to step back and focus on fundamental principles of trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability.

The summit will host more than 100 representatives of governments from around the world, all major international organizations, 1,000 of the Forum's partner companies, as well as civil society leaders, leading experts, young people, social entrepreneurs and the media.

Photo: Ignazio Cassis / X