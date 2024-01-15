One Killed, One Wounded As Russians Shell Krasnohorivka With Grad Rocket Launchers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked the Marinka community in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region with Grad multiple rocket launchers, killing at least one person and wounding another.

Donetsk region governor Vadym Filashkin said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At least one person was and one person was injured by shelling in Krasnohorivka," he wrote.

According to Filashkin, a residential building came under fire in Krasnohorivka.

He added that the exact consequences of the shelling were being clarified. The White Angel police unit went to the scene. Local authorities and rescuer workers are already working there.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin / Telegram