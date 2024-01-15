Stratcom Explains Why Security Agreement With UK Is Important To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 12, in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed an Agreement on Security Cooperation.

The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security (StratCom) said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The agreement with the United Kingdom is the first of the agreements within the NATO Vilnius Summit between Ukraine, members of the Group of Seven, and the countries that joined them," the Center said.

Among all partners of Ukraine, the UK was the first to demonstrate leadership in providing security guarantees to Ukraine, in particular, in the context of countering Russian armed aggression, StratCom added.

"The concluded agreement is not a declaration, but a real mechanism for enhancing security on land, in the air, at sea, and in cyberspace, which includes co-operation in the event of a repeated full-scale attack by Russia," the post reads.

The Center said the agreement would be valid for 10 years with the possibility of extension. It will guarantee security until the time of Ukraine's accession to NATO and will be incorporated into the Alliance's security system.

"Similar agreements of Ukraine with other G7 states and the Netherlands are also being developed. Recently, Ukraine has also started negotiations with Romania," StratCom explained.