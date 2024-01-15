Baku Hosts Swearing-In Ceremony For Young Lawyers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The ceremony of swearing-in of young lawyers admitted to service
in the Prosecutor's Office is being held in Baku, the Prosecutor
General's Office has reported, Azernews reports.
The rector of ADA University, Professor Hafiz Pashayev, as well
as officials of the General Prosecutor's Office and employees of
the Prosecutor's Office, take part in the event as guests of
honor.
General Prosecutor Kamran Aliyev, speaking at the oath ceremony
of young employees admitted to service in the Prosecutor's Office
said that over the last 21 years, 1,203 people have been recruited
to work in the Prosecutor's Office bodies
"Among them are 1,097 men, 106 women. At present, 1,009 of them
continue to work in the prosecutor's office. At the same time,
89.1% of the staff of the prosecutor's office are citizens hired by
competition," the prosecutor general said.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107721643
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.