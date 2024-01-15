Explosion Occurs In Furniture Store In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
An explosion occurred in a furniture store located on
S street, Binagadi district, Baku city.
Azernews reports that the State Fire Protection
Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Special Risk
Rescue Service, and the forces of the Baku Regional Center were
immediately involved in the area.
Currently, Deputy Prosecutor General Elmar Jamalov and employees
of the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of
the Prosecutor General's Office, Deputy Minister of Emergencies,
Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzayev have arrived at the area where
the explosion and fire took place in the shop in Binagadi district
of Baku.
The fire is still going on in the area.
