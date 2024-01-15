Mangoapps Introduces The Latest Revolution In Employee Onboarding At National Retail Federation Show

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The new Employee Onboarding features include advanced task management for seamless new hire integration.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / MangoApps , a leader in unified modern intranet and employee app solutions, announced its latest release designed to transform the employee onboarding experience. The new Onboarding Task Management features integrate seamlessly into the company's existing employee experience offerings, ensuring customers can provide a comprehensive and efficient onboarding journey for new hires.

Enhancements include customizable task templates, automated task assignments based on user profiles, and interactive call-to-action tasks. This makes setting up efficient onboarding processes simple and repeatable no matter the size of organization. Additionally, the platform offers bulk management of tasks, auto-run and expire features for timely completion, and intuitive onboarding widgets for both employees and supervisors.

"The onboarding experience is often what makes or breaks an employee's long-term success and satisfaction with a company," states Anup Kejriwal, CEO and Founder of MangoApps. "MangoApps focuses on making every employee feel engaged, connected, and fulfilled at work. With these new capabilities, our goal is to ensure that every new hire for our customers receives a personalized and engaging experience, setting them up for success from their very first day."

According to Gallup , only 12% of US employees say their company does a good job of onboarding. However, 70% of employees who had exceptional onboarding experiences say they have the best possible job. This shows there is a lot of room for onboarding improvement, and the impacts of the investment are significant for employees.

Features released today are crucial for companies looking to optimize their onboarding process. With a MangoApps onboarding experience, companies can offer:



Consistent Onboarding Experiences: Guarantee a uniform and thorough onboarding experience for all employees, which is vital for building a solid foundation in company culture.

Time and Resource Efficiency: Automate and streamline onboarding tasks to save valuable time and resources that can be reallocated to other critical areas.

Enhanced Employee Engagement: Interactive and personalized onboarding tasks increase engagement, leading to a more motivated and productive workforce from the start. Better Oversight and Tracking: Enable supervisors to monitor and support their new team members effectively, fostering a supportive and well-managed work environment.

MangoApps will be demonstrating its platform at the National Retail Federation Show in New York City through January 16. Attendees can visit MangoApps at booth #4053 on level 3 of the Expo Hall.

