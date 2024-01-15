Saudi Arabia sees 1.5 percent decline in inflation rate

(MENAFN) In December 2023, Saudi Arabia witnessed a moderation in its inflation rate, which declined to 1.5 percent from the previous month's 1.7 percent, as per official data released by the General Authority for Statistics.



The month-on-month reduction in the inflation rate was primarily attributed to a 0.3 percent decrease in the prices of food and beverages. Additionally, other key sectors experienced declines, with transport prices dropping by 0.4 percent and expenses related to clothing and footwear dipping by 0.3 percent in December compared to November.



Conversely, certain sectors showed no significant change in prices during this period. Specifically, the costs associated with education and tobacco remained stable in December compared to the preceding month. On a contrasting note, prices in the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels category witnessed an increase of 0.7 percent in December. Similarly, expenses for restaurants and hotels also rose by 0.4 percent during the same period.



According to the General Authority for Statistics, rents emerged as a significant contributor to the annual inflation rate in December, experiencing a notable surge of 9 percent. This surge in rental prices had a substantial impact on the overall inflation figure, given their considerable weight of 21 percent in the Saudi consumer basket.



Comparing December 2023 to the same month in the previous year, there was a 1.2 percent increase in food and beverage prices, while expenses for restaurants and hotels saw a more substantial surge of 2.5 percent. The intricate dynamics within various sectors underscore the multifaceted nature of inflationary pressures in the Saudi Arabian economy during this period.

