Rap Star Young Presto Leaves The Listeners Highly Impressed With Her Latest 'Race'

Independent artistry of impressively high quality always emerges from the elusive Young Presto , the latest release being far from the exception. Offering heavy rhythm and bass with a quickly captivating, heavy bass groove 'race ' is every bit of the energizing as its title implies, but also brings a welcomed touch of passion and intensity that extends throughout the confidence and crispiness of the brief verses. Soulful vocal harmonies and Afrobeat hook back up the clarity and nostalgia of hip-hop as the musician kicks off this brand-new soundtrack with an absolute anthem of uplifting and exotic appeal. The hook instantly enchanting for that melodic depth and passion, and the rap verse later changes gears towards the contemporary realm for an addictive fusion of genres.

The brilliantly simple yet impressive from a writing and captivating performance perspective, the vocal whisper will linger in your mind and the vocal stylings throughout both melody and rap will undeniably prove remarkable. The fine track blends Hip Hop and rap with a welcomed twist of alternative style and freedom. An impressively distinct take on the current sound of the scene, faultlessly designed to load the room with a perfect blend of contemplation and lightness. The New York Hip Hop Artist manages to capture precisely the implications of its title and lyrics along with everything from the instruments-led ambiance to the passionate and focused bars of the brief verses. Featuring a subtle switch to electronic guitar for the final moments, the production is really on a level of its own. The track engages from the start, engages increasingly, and finally treats the listener with a little more insight and lyrical inspiration with each replay.

The majestic musician engages from the start, offering a subtle switch to electronic guitar for the final moments, the arrangements of the track are really on a level of their own, not flashy or excessively crispy, just pure and specific in its musicality and relevance to the highlighting topic.