Scholars Establish Salvator Mundi Foundation To Investigate Evidence Of“Male Mona Lisa”.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Amsterdam, Netherlands Jan 15, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

The Salvator Mundi Foundation

The Salvator Mundi Foundation is a private Foundation, with its seat in Amsterdam, governed by the laws of the Netherlands. The Foundation was registered into the public commercial world-wide web, under Identification Number 76.223.105.230, and is supervised by the Board of Advisors as the control authority.

The purpose of the foundation is to investigate the evidence that Leonardo da Vinci painted portions/versions of the Salvator Mundi portrait and to present the art history, scientific research, and comparative studies of each portrait, historically referred to as the "Male Mona Lisa". Exclusively endowed by the owners of the copyrights, trademarks, and brand to carry out its objectives, The Salvator Mundi Foundation consults and collaborates with museum institutions, scientists, technicians as well as art historians, scholars, and other experts in the fields of scientific research, contemporary art, and connoisseurship.

By creating and producing exhibitions around the world, the foundation heightens public awareness of the masterpiece, while fostering and encouraging dialogue with art historians, artists, scientists, and experts alike, in the compilation of respective publications such as books, films, inspired artworks, articles, other derived materials, and internet-based content.

The foundation is comprised of a Foundation Council and an Advisory Board, all Members of which have a strong background or interest in the arts as well as significant expertise in various other occupations. Their combined intellectual and vocational resources are united in their commitment to the goals of the foundation.

Salvator Mundi Foundation

238 Amerbos

Amsterdam 1025 ZT

The Netherlands

The Salvator Mundi Foundation welcomes any and all contributions from qualified parties around the world in the general furtherance of its objectives.