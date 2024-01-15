Palestinian PM Urges ICJ To Intervene And Halt Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday that the International Court of Justice should intervene and try halt the continuing Israeli occupation's aggression and crimes in Gaza.

The ICJ should take an urgent decision to stop the aggression, he said during a session of the Palestinian government. The United States, Europe and other patrons of Israel "should halt crimes of their spoiled daughter Israel which today does not listen to anyone, he said.

"You ought to shift from the policy of pampering to one of penalties against this criminal state."

The Palestinians have experienced 100 days of aggression, a hellish holocaust, ethnic cleansing, genocides, starvation, daily torture and killings, the prime minister said.

He added that the Israeli aggression has killed and wounded nearly 100,000 Palestinians, displaced 1.7 million others and deprived hundreds of thousands of power, water, medicines and communications.

The ICJ should cross examine these crimes and "we hope that it takes professional and legal decisions based on the international and human laws," he said, alluding to the proceedings held at the court venue, The Hague, after South Africa filed a law suit against Israel for committing genocides and ethnic cleaning against the Palestinians.

The prime minister also raised the issue of more than 9,000 Palestinians languishing in inhuman conditions in the Israeli prisons. (end)

