Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3132024 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a congratulatory cable to King of Denmark Fredrick X on throne ascending anniversary. 3132014 KUWAIT -- The 40th planeload of relief supplies destined for war-battered Gazans has flown to the Egyptian Al-Arish Airport with 40 tons of humanitarian aid. 3132022 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Municipality affirms encroachments on state's assets are punishable by laws. 3132029 RAMALLAH -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh says the International Court of Justice should intervene and halt the Israeli occupation's aggression and genocides. (end) rk

