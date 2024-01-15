SIXAI Is Sad To Announce The Passing Of Ran Poliakine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEVE ILAN, Israel, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ran Poliakine, entrepreneur and a serial investor, passed away last Friday, January 12th, at the age of 56, due to a medical condition. Over the past 35 years, Poliakine dedicated his life to making the world a better place. He founded over 20 companies and registered hundreds of patents across various fields. In his most recent role, he served as the head of SIXAI , which integrates advanced technological solutions and artificial intelligence into diverse industries.

Ran Poliakine, Founder and Chairman, SIXAI (PRNewsfoto/SIXAI)

In 2007, Ran founded Powermat , which pioneered wireless charging technology, a groundbreaking solution that renowned companies like AT&T, Duracell, General Motors, and others adopted. In 2012, he established Nanox , which developed a medical imaging device based on digital X-ray source. The company went public on Nasdaq in 2020 and recently received FDA clearance to market its Nanox systems.

Subsequently, Poliakine founded Illumigyn, a company that introduced a patented and FDA-approved gyroscope system for gynecological examinations, enabling high-resolution photography and cloud-based results recording.

It's worth noting that Poliakine directed all of these initiatives from the development center he established in Neve Ilan. His overarching goal was to make a positive impact through technology, viewing entrepreneurship as a way of life and the fusion of science and art as the cornerstone of meaningful change.

A statement by SIXAI was released today regarding Ran's passing:

"Ran was an entrepreneur on every level, driven by a vision to build a better world through technology. With his exceptional ability to transform ideas into products, Ran founded dozens of groundbreaking companies, often ahead of their time.

Ran leaves behind a legacy of over thirty-five years of relentless work, numerous companies, partners, and friends who journeyed with him in pursuit of the vision he created.

Our hearts go out to his wife, their five children, and his entire family. We will forever cherish the faith and sense of possibility he instilled in each one of us along the way, and we are committed to carrying on his path."

