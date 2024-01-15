(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Edge Data Center Market was valued USD 10.3 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 43.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Edge Data Center Market ” , by Component (Solution (DCIM, Power, Cooling, Networking Equipment, Others), Services (Consulting, Integration & Implementation, Managed)), Facility Size (Small & Medium Facility, Large Facility), Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Manufacturing, Government, Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, Other) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Edge Data Center Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 10.3 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 43.6 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 22.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Services , Component, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW ATC IP LLC Cisco Systems Inc Sample of Companies Covered Dell Inc. Eaton EdgeConneX Inc.

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Edge Data Center Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The Global Edge Data Center market holds a pivotal role in the overall technology ecosystem by addressing the increasing demand for low-latency data processing and storage solutions. As the digital landscape evolves with the growing adoption of technologies like IoT and 5G, the need for real-time data processing at the edge of the network becomes imperative. Edge data centers, situated closer to end-users, reduce latency and enhance the efficiency of applications and services. This proximity enables faster response times for critical applications, such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and augmented reality. Moreover, edge data centers contribute to optimizing bandwidth usage and reducing the strain on centralized cloud infrastructure.

In addition to improving latency and enhancing performance, the Edge Data Center market benefits various industries by fostering innovation and enabling new use cases. Sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and finance leverage edge computing to deploy applications that require instantaneous decision-making and data processing. The decentralized nature of edge data centers not only improves the overall reliability of services but also enhances data security and privacy compliance. Consequently, the market's growth plays a vital role in supporting the technological advancements that underpin the Fourth Industrial Revolution, driving efficiency, and unlocking new possibilities across diverse industry verticals.

Major Vendors in the Global Edge Data Center Market:



ATC IP LLC

Cisco Systems Inc

Dell Inc.

Eaton

EdgeConneX Inc.

Endeavor Business Media, LLC

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM

NVIDIA Corporation

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group Corp.

CommScope 365 Data Centers

Request for Discount @

Rapid Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

The exponential proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is a primary driver for the global Edge Data Center market. IoT devices generate vast amounts of data at the edge of the network, necessitating efficient and low-latency processing closer to the data source. Edge data centers play a crucial role in handling this data deluge by providing localized storage and processing capabilities. As industries embrace IoT for various applications such as smart cities, industrial automation, and healthcare, the demand for edge computing solutions continues to escalate.

Edge data centers minimize latency by processing data closer to the point of origin, enhancing the performance of IoT applications. For instance, in industrial IoT scenarios, real-time processing at the edge is vital for time-sensitive applications like predictive maintenance and process optimization. This trend is steering organizations toward deploying edge data centers to ensure responsive and reliable IoT services. The market is witnessing an influx of investments in edge infrastructure to support the growing number of IoT devices, indicating a significant driver for the Edge Data Center market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Increasing demand for low-latency data processing.

Growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and applications.

Rising adoption of edge computing for real-time analytics. Surge in data generation from connected devices and applications.

Opportunities:



Expansion of 5G networks and edge computing capabilities.

Emergence of edge data centers for autonomous vehicles.

Enhanced edge security solutions and privacy concerns. Edge computing solutions for smart cities and industrial applications.

Surge in Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Demand

The increasing demand for high-quality, low-latency content delivery is propelling the growth of the global Edge Data Center market. Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) play a pivotal role in delivering web content, streaming services, and applications efficiently. Edge data centers strategically position servers closer to end-users, reducing the latency and enhancing the overall user experience. The rising popularity of bandwidth-intensive applications such as online gaming, 4K video streaming, and augmented reality (AR) is fueling the need for robust CDN infrastructure.

Edge data centers enable content providers to distribute their content across a network of geographically dispersed edge locations, ensuring faster and more reliable content delivery. With the global surge in online activities, especially driven by the remote working culture and increased digital consumption, CDN providers are expanding their edge infrastructure. This expansion includes the deployment of edge data centers to meet the escalating demand for seamless and low-latency content delivery, making CDN demand a significant driver for the Edge Data Center market.

North America dominates the market for Edge Data Center.

The dominating region in the global Edge Data Center market is North America, with the United States at the forefront. The region's dominance is attributed to the widespread adoption of edge computing across various industries, including telecommunications, healthcare, and manufacturing. The United States, being a technology hub, has witnessed substantial investments in edge infrastructure to support the burgeoning demand for low-latency applications and services.

In terms of upcoming countries with high growth potential, Asia-Pacific stands out prominently. China, in particular, is emerging as a key player in the Edge Data Center market. The rapid digital transformation, massive population, and the increasing adoption of technologies like 5G and IoT are driving the demand for edge computing solutions in China. The country's emphasis on building smart cities and advancing industrial automation further fuels the growth of edge data centers.

Additionally, India is poised for significant growth in the Edge Data Center market. The country's ambitious digital initiatives, coupled with a thriving startup ecosystem, create a conducive environment for edge computing adoption. The implementation of edge data centers is vital to address the unique challenges posed by India's diverse geography and the need for decentralized data processing. As these countries continue to invest in digital infrastructure, they present lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global Edge Data Center market.

The Service Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The global edge data center market comprises two key segments: solutions and services. While both components play vital roles in meeting the evolving demands of modern data processing, the service segment is currently dominating the market. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing complexity of edge computing infrastructures, which necessitates specialized expertise for seamless implementation, management, and optimization. As organizations navigate the challenges of distributed data processing closer to the source, the demand for tailored services such as consulting, deployment, and maintenance has surged. Service providers offer strategic guidance and operational support, addressing the unique requirements of edge computing environments. In contrast, although edge data center solutions are crucial, the dynamic nature of edge computing and the need for ongoing adaptation contribute to the prominence of services in driving the current market landscape.

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights @

Browse Similar Reports:

Hyperscale Data Center Market 2023 – 2030 By Service (Consulting, Installation and Deployment, Maintenance and Support), End-User, Data Center Size, IndustrySolution (Server, Storage, Networking, Software -Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Deployment Model, Data Center Type, VerticalComponent, Application (Asset Management, Power Monitoring, and Capacity Management) 2023 – 2030 By -Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Data Center Networking Market 2030 By Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services), End-use Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & Ecommerce, Government, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others) and Region – Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |