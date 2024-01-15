High Oleic Oil Market To Attain US$ 18,564.2 Million At A CAGR Of 6.6% By 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville , Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global High Oleic Oil Market is expected to experience significant growth, reaching a value of US$ 9,786.2 million in 2024. The market is expected to reach US$ 18,564.2 million , expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% until 2034.

The food and beverage industry is experiencing a significant surge in demand for high oleic oil. This versatile oil is highly sought after due to its numerous benefits and adaptability in various culinary applications. As a result, the industry is rapidly shifting towards high-oleic crude to meet the growing demand and satisfy the needs of consumers.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



High oleic oil contains a unique combination of monounsaturated fats, mainly oleic acid, which gives excellent stability, oxidation resistance, a longer shelf life, and superior frying qualities.

High oleic oils are commonly used in the food service industry for their stability, prolonged frying life, and cost-effectiveness. They are also used in the industrial sector as lubricants, biofuels, and ingredients for personal care products because of their environmentally beneficial qualities.

Given its neutral flavor and resilience at high temperatures, high oleic oil finds extensive application in the food sector for cooking oils, spreads, salad dressings, margarine, and bread items. The snack food and confectionery sector depends on the outstanding frying performance of oleic oils to achieve the necessary texture, flavor, quality, and shelf life.

Over the past decade, the market for high oleic oil has grown significantly, mainly due to increasing consumer knowledge of the advantages monounsaturated fats provide for health.

“The worldwide food and beverage sector is witnessing an increase in the usage of high oleic oil, notably in the manufacture of par-fried items such as corn and potato chips, transformer fluids, synthetic oil formulations, and hydraulic fluids. The need for oleo chemicals, the rising bio-based chemical industry, the growth in chronic sickness rates, and research and development efforts are anticipated to support the market's optimistic outlook for oleic acid-rich oils," says a Fact analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global high oleic oil market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034.

The North America high oleic oil market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 7.2% through 2034.

The East-Asian high oleic oil industry is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.0% through 2034.

The high oleic oil industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 66.1% in 2024. The high oleic oil industry in China is expected to acquire a market share of 71.9% in 2024.

Competitive Landscape

The growing need for healthier food alternatives drives growth in the high oleic oil market. Because of their ideal fatty acid composition, high oleic oils appeal to health-conscious customers looking for other options to conventional oils and fats. Because of their improved stability and longer frying life, these oils have a cost-effective market in the food service and hospitality sectors.

Businesses can create bespoke high-oleic oil products with improved functionality to meet client preferences and specific needs. Growing eating habits and urbanization present significant opportunities in emerging markets of Africa, South America, and Asia-Pacific. Lubricants, biofuels, and personal hygiene products also use high oleic oils. Collaborative alliances assist businesses in growing their product lines and establishing a solid market presence.

Key Companies Profiled:



James Richardson & Sons, Limited

Macjerry Sunflower Company

Aston Food and Food Ingredients

Oilseed International, Ltd.

Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH

Borges Agricultural & Industrial Oils, S.A.U.

Marbacher Ölmühle GmbH

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

PPB Berhad Group

Adams Group Inc.

Colorado Mills

Jivo Wellness Pvt. Ltd. CHS Inc.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



