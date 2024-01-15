Augmented Experts: Revolutionary Expert-Led Content Marketing Platform Launches

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA, US, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Augmented Experts, a first-of-its-kind platform that marries industry experts with exclusive custom AI technology, announces its official launch. This forward-looking solution is the only platform that blends sophisticated technology with the brightest experts in the United States to redefine business-to-business (B2B) content creation.The platform connects businesses with vetted industry experts to create original digital content in a fraction of the time normally required. The increased productivity and cost-savings make using external industry experts a viable option for businesses.The alliance between technology and the best experts in the industry is a springboard for incomparable SEO-optimized, efficient, high-quality content that optimizes the performance of content marketing programs for B2B.Building on infrastructure developed by award-winning Tempesta Media, Augmented Experts features a sophisticated codebase refined over 13 years, contributing to creating over 80,000 articles for more than 400 companies."AI can't replace deep industry expertise. However, AI should not be ignored. It can help streamline and automate more mundane tasks, leaving space for creativity and strategic decision-making, " said Michael Marchese, Founder and CEO of Augmented Experts.Augmented Experts is the premier destination to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI technology and deep industry expertise. The platform is designed for forward-thinking, business-to-business brands seeking to escalate their content marketing strategies, and increase their credibility and revenue by collaborating with industry experts to create next-level content.ABOUT AUGMENTED EXPERTSAugmented Experts is an industry-expert-supervised, AI-driven B2B content development platform where brands can scale and optimize their content marketing by connecting and collaborating with leading US industry experts to create original, human, efficient, SEO-optimized, and effective bylined or ghostwritten content.For more information about Augmented Experts and its innovative approach to content marketing, please visit .

