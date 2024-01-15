The Robin Foundation Exceeds Expectations In 2023 Because Of Their Volunteers And Community Partners Sets Goals For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Box of Narcan Spray

The Robin Foundation Logo

Cristina Cavallo Co Founder of The Robin Foundation

The Robin Foundation exceeds expectations in 2023 because of its volunteers and community partners and in 2024 looks to expand into areas of those underserved!

- Chris Cavallo Co FounderDAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In 2023, The Robin Foundation distributed over 5,000+ Narcan kits, which are approximately 10,000 + Narcan sprays. Because of these efforts, many lives, no doubt, were saved. Chris Cavallo co-founder stated, "The Narcan distribution program is only due to the generosity of the State of Florida, Dept of Children and Family Services, who supplied the Narcan Free of charge".The Robin Foundation attended many in-person events throughout Broward County, including numerous public school campuses and Nova University, in partnership with the City of Davie Fire Rescue. The foundation has an on-campus student/volunteer, Nico Stoll, who is also the foundation's representative for the Hispanic Community. According to Chris Cavallo, Co-Founder, "In 2024, the Robin Foundation is looking to expand our Narcan distribution into areas that are presently underserved such as the Homeless, low-income housing, Haitian and American Indian communities, and Volunteers are needed in those areas to assist with community outreach."On January 22 Monday, at 7 pm, co-founders Chris-Cristina Cavallo will do a live interview with the founder of Summer House Detox, Rootie Cook, and you can register for this event here :The Robin Foundation community working partners:.United Way of Broward-Angela Ventura, Coraal Cohan, Luisa Archila, Aisha McDonald, Ruth Stennett.Broward Sherriff Office-Director David Scharf + Abbey Danneman.South Florida Wellness Network-Susan Nyamora + John Glover.Dept of Health-Veronica Trejio.CDC Foundation-Jasmine Sibeth.Davie Fire & Rescue-Nurse Nana Vega.Wondherful-Heather Palacious.Showering Love-Jeannie Albaugh.Florida Dept of Children & Family Services-Jennifer Williams-Danielle RiceIn 2024, The Robin Foundation will continue to distribute Narcan and train individuals and organizations on the proper administration of Narcan in case of an overdose, as well as target the following areas for Narcan distribution:.Homeless Community.Haitian and American Indian Communities.Bars, Nightclubs, Restaurants.Detox Centers.Treatment Centers.Middle/High Schools.College/Universities.Spring Break 2024The foundation will do several live interviews with community leaders and families that have lost loved ones throughout the year. The foundation will continue an aggressive approach with Narcan distribution and training. There will be particular emphasis on continuing education regarding the disease of addiction, mental health as well as the importance of Harm Reduction.Finally, in 2024, The Robin Foundation will continue its efforts to develop Robins Nest, a residential haven for women and children who are dealing with mental health and substance abuse disorders, by offering a FARR and MAT-certified recovery community!The Robin Foundation initiatives for 2024 can only be completed with ongoing support from the community partners and financial support from our donors. If you would like to donate even a small, affordable amount each month and support the various initiatives of The Robin Foundation, please go to . For any additional information, such as learning more about us, becoming a volunteer, or signing up for our newsletter, please contact us at

Chris Cavallo

The Robin Foundation

+1 954-310-0382

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Family Champion of the Year Award