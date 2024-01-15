DNO Confirms Q3 2023 Local Oil Sales In Iraqi Kurdistan

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee. DNO ASA , the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will publish its Q4 2023 operating and interim financial results on 8 February at 07:00 (CET). A videoconference call with executive management will follow at 14:00 (CET). The Company issues below an update on production and sales volumes for the quarter as well as other key financial information that will be further discussed in the earnings call. Volumes (boepd)

Gross operated production Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 Kurdistan 65,773 25,984 107,822 North Sea - - - Net entitlement production Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 Kurdistan 26,057 9,897 25,618 North Sea 16,879 14,288 14,976 Sales Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 Kurdistan 26,057 9,897 25,618 North Sea 15,628 15,749 15,152 Equity accounted production (net) Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2022 Côte d'Ivoire 3,476 3,373 3,560

Selected cash flow items

DNO's share of crude oil from the Tawke license during the quarter has been sold to local buyers with payments received directly by DNO in advance. No crude oil was delivered to the Kurdistan Regional Government for export by pipeline through Türkiye.

DNO received in the fourth quarter USD 6.3 million tax refund in Norway which relates to the tax assessment for 2022.

Also during the quarter, the Company paid a dividend of NOK 0.25 per share (totaling USD 22.7 million).

Other items and information

DNO participated in two appraisals well on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in the quarter. The Bergknapp appraisal well in PL836S (30 percent working interest) was spudded 1 October and completed 13 December while the Ofelia appraisal well in PL929 (10 percent working interest) was spudded 2 October and completed 19 November. Both wells were successful in confirming and appraising the original discoveries; the Ofelia well also led to a new gas discovery in the overlying Kyrre formation.

