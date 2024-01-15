Prada unveils fall, winter menswear collection for 2024-25

(MENAFN) Prada unveiled its fall and winter menswear collection for 2024-25 during Milan Fashion Week, employing a unique backdrop that brought nature indoors. In a revamped Prada showroom, a plexiglass floor featured a man-made stream flowing over rocks and rustling leaves, creating a setting that explored the tension between the natural and working worlds. The runway, comprised of swirling blue office chairs, underscored the theme of reconnecting with nature in the midst of a modern, fast-paced lifestyle.



Co-creative director Miuccia Prada emphasized the collection as a symbol of "the return of the seasons," representing a renewal of the spirit. The designs aimed to transcend traditional categories of office wear and outdoor wear, focusing instead on garments suited for spending time outdoors rather than merely transiting between spaces. The collection featured uncinched raincoats, both double-breasted and zipped, structured with epaulettes. Knit bathing caps and tight ribbed hoods were introduced for protection against the elements. Athletic textured leggings were paired with turtlenecks in vibrant, contrasting shades.



Co-creative director Raf Simons highlighted the collection's reference to water in its various forms, including the sea, rain, streams, and ice. Straying from the obvious choice of wellies, the collection showcased white-and-turquoise fishermen sandals and heelless dress shoes. The show incorporated diverse influences, with a sleek leather peacoat adorned with a furry collar and a captain's cap offering a mariner-inspired touch. The collection also drew inspiration from Wall Street, revisiting details and silhouettes from the 1920s to the 1960s, creating a harmonious blend of nature, work, and historical references in Prada's latest menswear offering.

