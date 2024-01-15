Iran to halt flare gas wastage within 2 years

(MENAFN) The Head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has announced plans to cease wasting flare gas in the country's oil fields within the next two years, as reported by Shana.



Mohsen Khojasteh Mehr stated that NIOC has earmarked USD5.0 billion for projects aimed at eliminating the practice of burning off gases during drilling and production processes. These projects have reportedly achieved a 70 percent physical progress.



In a related development, the Iranian Oil Ministry revealed that a significant initiative for recovering flare gases in the East Karun oil fields has reached a 60 percent completion stage.



The plan encompasses 25 projects in four provinces and is being executed with a USD1.1 billion-investment by Bidboland Gas Refining Company. The project is expected to contribute significantly to environmental preservation in the region and safeguard national resources.



Oil Minister Javad Oji also stated that the recovery of flare gases in the South Pars gas field is set to increase to 17 million cubic meters (mcm) per day by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19). These efforts align with Iran's commitment to environmental sustainability and resource conservation.

