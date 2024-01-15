Milan designers embrace sobriety in reflection of troubled world

(MENAFN) In a reflection of the challenges and uncertainties facing the world, Milan designers are steering away from frivolity and embracing a return to serious business attire, even within the realm of active wear brands. The third day of previews for mostly menswear collections for fall-winter 2024-25 showcased this shift in focus, with notable themes of sobriety and contemplation.



Italian brand Simon Cracker, led by designers Simone Botte and Filippo Biraghi, delved into the theme of finding solace in the moments before drifting off to sleep as an escape from a troubled world. The nearly 14-year-old brand, known for its commitment to sustainability, worked exclusively with upcycled garments and reclaimed remnants. For this collection, the designers achieved a harmonious palette by dyeing the garments together, resulting in a dreamy pinkish-blue reminiscent of a sunset.



The collection's aesthetic evoked a sense of tranquility and surrender, with slouchy silhouettes conveying a feeling of relaxation after a long day. While men's tailoring remained a defining feature, jackets took on a deconstructed look, with one shoulder exposed and a new half-collar replacing the traditional design. The garments were delicately dusted with a glimmering sheen, akin to a visit from the sandman, and adorned with big bold pearls representing the moon. Notably, denim pieces were hand-painted by British designer Sue Cloes, recognized for her work with Culture Club designs in 1981.



Despite interpretations of elegance in the collection, the designers, Botte and Biraghi, emphasized their preference for shaking things up and introducing an element of rebellion. They expressed the belief that rebellion doesn't always necessitate making noise but can be a quiet, reflective process. Backstage, Biraghi remarked, “There is still kindness. Kindness is the most revolutionary thing there is,” underlining the collection's overarching theme of finding solace and resistance in the midst of a challenging world.

MENAFN15012024000045015682ID1107721536