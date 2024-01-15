Iran-EU trade amounts to USD4.11B in 10 months

(MENAFN) Data from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat reveals that the trade value between Iran and the European Union (EU) member states amounted to €3.761 billion (USD4.11 billion) in the first 10 months of 2023.
However, this reflects a 13 percent decrease compared to the same period in the previous year when the trade figure stood at €4.367 billion.
Germany played a significant role in Iran-EU trade, constituting 31 percent of the total trade in the mentioned period, with the total trade between Iran and Germany reaching €1.168 billion.
In the period from January to October 2023, EU exports to Iran were reported at €3.114 billion, marking a 10 percent decline compared to the same period in 2022 when EU exports to Iran stood at €3.478 billion. Additionally, EU imports from Iran reached €647 million during the same timeframe, reflecting a 27 percent decrease from the €889 million imported in January-October 2022.
Previous Eurostat reports indicated a 15 percent increase in the value of Iran's exports to the EU in 2022 compared to the previous year, reaching €1.055 billion. Conversely, EU exports to Iran rose by seven percent, reaching €4.183 billion from €3.931 billion in 2021.
