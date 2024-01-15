Iran leads OPEC in terms of output increase in 2023

(MENAFN) A recent report from the U.S. Department of Energy highlighted that Iran has led OPEC in terms of production increase in 2023, registering a growth of 330,000 barrels per day (bpd).



According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), an arm of the Department of Energy, Iran's total oil production was estimated to be 2.87 million bpd at the end of 2023, marking an increase from the 2.54 million bpd recorded in 2022.



The overall OPEC oil production in 2023 decreased by 630,000 barrels on a yearly basis, totaling 26.89 million bpd. In 2022, OPEC had produced 27.52 million bpd.



The report indicated that Iran's oil production for the last month of 2023 was 3.17 million bpd, positioning Iran as the third-largest OPEC producer after Saudi Arabia and Iraq in December 2023.



The notable 330,000 bpd increase in Iran's oil production for 2023 suggests that sanctions have not effectively curtailed the country's oil industry. In June 2023, a UK-based news agency reported that Iranian oil production and exports in 2023 reached record highs, despite U.S. sanctions.



Analysts noted that Iran's oil exports surged to the highest level since the U.S. re-imposed sanctions in 2018. This data underscores the resilience of Iran's oil sector in the face of external challenges.

MENAFN15012024000045015839ID1107721512