Iran to build 2,178 hectares of land to establish solar farms

(MENAFN) Farshad Moghimi, the Head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), announced that a total of 2,178 hectares of land have been designated for the establishment of solar farms throughout Iran, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



Highlighting the ISIPO's commitment to creating the necessary infrastructure for solar power plant construction, Moghimi stated that the organization aims to launch two specialized solar parks by the Ten-Day Dawn (February 1-11), marking the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.



In the ninth Iranian calendar month, Azar (ending on December 21, 2023), renewable power plants in Iran generated 125 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. This not only contributed to a reduction of 34 million cubic meters in natural gas consumption but also conserved 28 million liters of water. Additionally, the renewable energy generation prevented the emission of 70,000 tons of Greenhouse Gases (GHG).



The acceleration in the development of renewable power plants in Iran has been notable since the current government administration assumed office in August 2021. The Energy Ministry of the 13th government has introduced new investment packages and strategies to attract capital for funding additional renewable projects across the country.

