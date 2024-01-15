Beijing claims West giving Taiwan ‘wrong signals’

(MENAFN) China's foreign ministry has issued a strong condemnation of Western governments for their congratulatory messages and support towards Taiwan's President-elect, Lai Ching-te, following his recent electoral triumph. Beijing has cautioned the West against "interfering in China's internal affairs" and criticized what it perceives as the "wrong signals" being sent by Western nations.



Lai Ching-te, a member of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), secured victory in the elections on Saturday. Lai, a staunch advocate of Taiwan's independence, has consistently asserted that the island is already an independent and sovereign nation. He has pledged to bolster Taiwan's defenses in response to what he deems as the "continuing threat and intimidation from China."



Shortly after Lai's electoral success, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed congratulations to Taipei, expressing a commitment to working with Taiwan's leaders of all parties. Blinken's message, while affirming the United States one China policy, drew attention from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. According to a ministry statement, Blinken's remarks went beyond the political promises of maintaining unofficial ties with Taiwan, potentially sending "grave wrong signals to Taiwan's separatist forces."



Under the 'One China' principle, the United States officially recognizes Beijing's sovereignty over Taiwan but refrains from endorsing it. President Joe Biden reiterated the United States stance, emphasizing that the United States does not support independence for Taiwan during comments to reporters on Saturday.



As tensions persist in the Taiwan Strait, the reactions from Western governments and China's stern warnings highlight the delicate geopolitical balance surrounding Taiwan's status. The issue remains a flashpoint in Sino-Western relations, with Beijing expressing concerns over what it perceives as unwarranted interference in its domestic affairs by foreign powers. The situation underscores the complex dynamics at play as global powers navigate their relationships with Taiwan and China.





