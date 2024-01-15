Volcano erupts in Iceland reaches city

(MENAFN) In a concerning turn of events, a volcanic eruption in southwest Iceland has sent cascading lava toward the fishing town of Grindavik. The eruption followed a series of hundreds of earthquakes in the region, prompting officials to evacuate residents overnight. This incident, occurring less than a month after a powerful eruption in the same region, highlights the ongoing seismic activity in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula.



The heightened seismic activity on Saturday, often considered a precursor to an imminent eruption, led to the evacuation of Grindavik, located approximately 32 miles southwest of Reykjavik. The eruption itself took place around 8 am GMT, as lava flowed toward the town, posing a direct threat to its residents.



This latest eruption follows a previous fissure event in the Reykjanes Peninsula last month, where a river of lava emerged but flowed away from Grindavik. Residents were allowed to return to their homes on December 22, about six weeks after the initial evacuation prompted by weeks of earthquakes in the region.



In response to the December eruption, defensive walls were constructed around sections of the volcano's perimeter in an attempt to divert potential lava flows away from Grindavik. Unfortunately, the barriers, constructed from earth and rock, now appear to have been breached by magma, according to officials.



Iceland's Meteorological Office (IMO) reported that "a crack has opened on both sides of the defenses that have begun to be built north of Grindavik" following a surveillance flight over the affected area on Sunday. The breach raises concerns about the potential impact on the Grindavik community of about 3,800 people, rekindling memories of the recent evacuation and underscoring the unpredictable nature of volcanic activity in the region. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of residents as the volcanic events continue to unfold.



