(MENAFN) In a recent appearance on the Timcast IRL podcast on YouTube, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former United States President Donald Trump, suggested that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine can only be resolved through diplomatic talks. Trump Jr. proposed that Washington should cease sending financial aid to Ukraine as a way to encourage President Vladimir Zelensky's government to engage in negotiations.



The 46-year-old emphasized the need to "cut off the money" to compel Ukraine to come to the negotiating table. He pointed out that the substantial military and economic assistance, totaling USD111 billion, provided by Washington to Kiev since February 2022 has not led to a favorable outcome. Instead, Trump Jr. argued that the aid has contributed to the loss of innocent lives and the emergence of an oligarch class in Ukraine.



According to Trump Jr., the Western aid has not translated into Ukrainian victories against Russia, and he questioned the effectiveness of the ongoing support. He criticized the allocation of funds, suggesting that they were being siphoned off to create a billionaire class in Ukraine while Ukrainian soldiers faced the frontlines as "cannon fodder."



Expressing skepticism about Ukraine's chances of success in the conflict, Trump Jr. asserted that, despite the aid, they were "never winning" and were unlikely to prevail against Russia.



Looking ahead to the United States presidential election in November, he suggested that if his father returns to the White House, the Trump administration would give Kiev a final ultimatum for negotiations.



In summary, Donald Trump Jr.'s comments reflect a viewpoint advocating for a change in the approach to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the role of financial aid as a lever to encourage diplomatic dialogue. The proposal underscores ongoing debates about the efficacy of international assistance and the need for a strategic reevaluation to achieve a peaceful resolution to the crisis.





