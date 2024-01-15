Germany not certain where its Ukraine arms wind up

(MENAFN) A recent report by Der Spiegel has shed light on Germany's limited oversight regarding the destination of weapons it supplied to Ukraine in 2023. The German government reportedly conducted only two checks to verify the whereabouts of the arms sent abroad during that year.



Additionally, the massive military assistance provided to Kiev lacked sufficient supervision, with German policymakers relying on assurances from Ukrainian officials, according to information obtained by the Ministry of Economics.



The details were revealed in response to a request from Bundestag member Sevim Dagdelen, a member of the recently formed BSW party led by MP Sahra Wagenknecht, a prominent critic of arms deliveries to Ukraine. The report highlighted that Berlin conducted on-site inspections in January 2023 to ensure that small arms sent to Taiwan and a similar inspection in Cape Verde in June went smoothly, with officials claiming that the weapons did not leave their intended destinations.



However, the lack of oversight regarding the substantial financial commitment to the Ukrainian military has raised concerns. Der Spiegel reported that there were "no controls" in place for the massive military aid, quoting the Ministry of Economics. German officials stated that they relied on assurances from Kiev, ensuring that all German weapons would remain within Ukraine's borders. The ministry emphasized that any verification measures should not impede Ukraine's effective defense against ongoing Russian aggression.



According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Germany provided EUR17 billion (USD18.7 billion) in military aid to Ukraine between January 2022 and October 2023.



Concurrently, the German government set a new record by approving nearly EUR12 billion (USD13 billion) in arms exports in 2023. The revelations have sparked concerns about the transparency and accountability of Germany's military aid and arms export policies, raising questions about the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms in ensuring responsible arms transfers in volatile geopolitical situations.



MENAFN15012024000045015687ID1107721506