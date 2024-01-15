Iran, India finalize agreement on Chabahar port development

(MENAFN) Iran and India have finalized an agreement for the development of Iran's crucial southeastern Chabahar port. The agreement was reached during a meeting between Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Tehran.



During the meeting, Minister Bazrpash proposed the establishment of a joint transportation committee to enhance collaboration between the two nations. He highlighted that this committee would facilitate the activation of transit capacities and the utilization of the North-South corridor.



Minister Jaishankar expressed India's readiness for new investments in transportation and transit sectors in Iran. He extended an invitation to the Iranian minister to visit India, emphasizing the commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.



Chabahar Port, as Iran's sole oceanic port on the Gulf of Oman, holds significant political and economic importance for the country. Iran has undertaken substantial efforts to develop the port, aiming to enhance its maritime trade capabilities.



Comprising terminals such as Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti, each with five berth facilities, Chabahar Port is situated in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan Province, approximately 120 kilometers southwest of Pakistan's Baluchistan Province, where the China-funded Gwadar port is located.



In May 2016, India, Iran, and Afghanistan signed a trilateral agreement for the strategically positioned Chabahar port, providing New Delhi with access to Kabul and Central Asia.

