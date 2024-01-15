Poland`s Premier will not accept ‘anti-Ukrainian sentiment’

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with TVN24, Poland's newly appointed Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized his firm stance against any form of "anti-Ukrainian sentiment" within his government. Tusk, a pro-European Union politician, expressed his determination to avoid the recurrence of what he referred to as attempts by the right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS) to exploit anti-Ukrainian sentiments for political gain during the October 2023 election.



During the interview, Tusk declared, "I will never allow anyone in my government to build their position on some kind of anti-Ukrainian sentiment." He attributed such sentiments to the PiS party's strategy to remain in power, vowing that his administration would not tolerate any divisive tactics.



Highlighting the strategic importance of supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, Tusk emphasized the need for backing from Warsaw and the entire Western world. "As long as Ukraine is fighting Russia, we are relatively safe," he noted. Calling for unwavering support, Tusk urged every Polish patriot to recognize the crucial reasons for supporting Ukraine in its struggle.



Furthermore, the Prime Minister underscored the financial challenges faced by Poland in supporting Ukraine and called upon Europe to contribute more substantially to assist Kiev. Tusk stressed that Poland alone would not be able to cope financially with the task at hand, urging the entire Western world to rise to the occasion.



Poland has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine within the European Union since the conflict with Russia erupted in February 2022. The country has provided military aid to Kiev, welcomed around 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees, and consistently advocated for imposing more sanctions on Moscow. As Tusk takes the helm, his commitment to fostering a positive and supportive relationship with Ukraine underscores Poland's dedication to standing alongside its Eastern neighbor in the face of geopolitical challenges.



MENAFN15012024000045015687ID1107721503