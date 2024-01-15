John Goodman Real Estate Expands Into Farmington And Farmington Hills

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John Goodman Real Estate adds Farmington and Farmington Hills to their Real Estate portfolio

NORTHVILLE , MI, US, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Well known throughout the Metro-Detroit region, John Goodman Real Estate is one of the premier firms for both buyers and sellers of residential real estate. With a historical focus on the Northville/Plymouth areas, they are experts on local neighborhoods, subdivisions and general residential properties within Wayne County.Recently, this has changed to include the Farmington area as well. Recognizing the need for expert real estate professionals in this underserved market, John Goodman and his team have brought their family minded and personalized real estate services to the community. They are excited to help individuals learn about the many benefits and amenities the Farmington area has to offer both families and individuals.About The Farmington, MI CommunityAccording to Mr. Goodman and his team, one of the biggest benefits of living in the Farmington area is the centralized location, with easy highway accessibility. This makes commuting to anywhere in the Metro-Detroit region a breeze, whether it be east, west or downtown Detroit itself. It's also a reasonable distance from the Detroit Metro Airport (DTW), making for easy trips to anywhere in the country for business or vacation.In addition to its close proximity to downtown Detroit, Farmington itself has a wonderful downtown that offers many community events and activities. This combined with affordable, well built homes is another reason why John Goodman Real Estate has decided that the Farmington area is a great fit for their family clients looking to buy their first home.For sellers, they can take advantage of the decades of experience and expertise John and his team have to offer, maximizing the value they receive from their home sale as well as ensuring a smooth and trouble free sales process. They look forward to serving this exciting community and playing a part in its continued growth within the Detroit area.Michigan Real Estate AgentsAs John Goodman Real Estate expands its expertise into the Farmington and Farmington Hills area, they bring with them a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to excellence in service. Whether you're considering buying your first home, seeking a new family residence, or planning to sell your property in these vibrant communities, John Goodman Real Estate is poised to guide you through every step of the process. Their team's personalized approach and deep understanding of the local real estate market ensure that your journey with them will be both rewarding and successful.To learn more about professional real estate services offered by the Realtors at John Goodman Real Estate visit their website at,

