Natural Food & Drinks Market Size Worth USD 361,269.21 Million By 2031 | Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Ltd.

Natural Food & Drinks Market

Factors supporting the market growth include consumer inclination toward health & wellness, change in lifestyle, and food preferences .

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Natural Food & Drinks Market possesses high growth potential, owing to the fact that several foodservice providers, including restaurants & hotels are inclined toward providing healthy food & drinks to cater the needs of health-conscious consumers. Thus it is expected that the rising awareness among the consumers regarding natural foods will proliferate the natural food & drinks market size globally. The global natural food & drinks market was valued at $120,446.60 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $361,269.21 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.44% from 2022 to 2031.

The growth of the natural food & drinks industry is driven by rise in inclination of consumers towards health & wellness, safety, social impact, and experience in food purchasing decisions and properties offered by natural food, including convenience, price, and taste. Moreover, rise in awareness toward healthy food ingredients is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities to health food industry players.

Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Bunge Ltd.,

Earths Best,

Amy's Kitchen,

Nestle S.A.,

365 Everyday Value,

Organic Valley,

ConAgra Foods,

Dean Foods, and General Mills.

The natural food & drinks market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, packaging, and region. Depending on product type, it is categorized into natural food and natural drinks. As per distribution channels, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, natural or health food store, convenience stores, online retails, and others. As per packaging, it is categorized into paperboard, cans, and others. According to packaging, it is categorized into paperboard, cans, and others Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increase in disposable income results in improvements in standard of living. Furthermore, growth in urbanization, rise in working population, and surge in demand for nutritional & quality food are increasing due to hectic and busy schedule, as conventional food cause various health issues. Thus, rise in consumer preference toward natural food & drinks to maintain a balanced diet boosts the natural food & drinks market growth. In addition, consumers are able to afford premium natural food & drinks, due to improved economic condition across the globe, driving the growth of the natural food & drinks market.

Natural food & drinks refer to food products that are manufactured without the use of hormones, antibiotics, or artificial flavors. Stringent regulatory standards do not exist for natural food & drinks in most of the countries. Thus, natural labels are normally used by manufacturers across the globe, due to lack of adequate guidelines. Natural food & drinks are available at several stores that sell organic food products. In 2021, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for around two-fifths share of the global natural food & drinks market.

Region wise, North America accounted for more than 40% share of global revenue in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Developing countries in Asia-Pacific register steady growth rate, owing to increase in the overall economic growth. Moreover, heavy inflow of investments by key manufacturers supplemented the natural food & drinks market strength.



KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

In 2021, North America dominated the global natural food & drinks market, constituting around two-fifths share of the global natural food & drinks market.

The U.S. was the leading consumer of the natural food & drinks across the globe in 2021, and is expected to grow at a highest during the forecast period.

The natural food segment is estimated to grow at a decent CAGR of 11.30% from 2022 to 2031.

The fruits & vegetables segment accounted for one-third share of the global natural food & drinks market.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for the highest natural food & drinks market share in 2021, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3%.

