(MENAFN) In a televised statement on Saturday, Yury Ignat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, admitted that Ukraine is likely to face difficulties in maintaining the upcoming United States-made F-16 fighter jets scheduled to be delivered later this year. The shift from Soviet-era jets to Western warplanes, including F-16s and the Swedish-made Gripen, is part of Ukraine's strategic move toward modernizing its military capabilities.



While expressing confidence in Kiev's ability to transition to Western aircraft eventually, Ignat acknowledged the significant challenges posed by maintaining multiple types of jets simultaneously during the transition period. Despite the relatively standardized infrastructure for NATO aircraft, Ukraine currently operates four types of Soviet-era planes, complicating the logistical aspects of introducing new Western aircraft.



"Different countries have one, or at most two types of planes. As of today, we have four types of Soviet-era planes. We want to take on the Western F-16s and more… It will be extremely difficult to maintain and operate different types of aircraft," Ignat stated.



The complexity of managing a diverse fleet arises as Ukraine prepares to receive F-16 fighter jets, with deliveries expected in 2024. The transition is part of a broader coalition effort by Western countries to assist Ukraine in acquiring and operating advanced warplanes. Last year, the Netherlands and Denmark took the lead in this initiative, committing to donate up to 61 F-16 planes and providing training for Ukrainian pilots.



As Ukraine navigates the intricacies of integrating modern Western aircraft into its military arsenal, the challenges highlighted by Ignat underscore the multifaceted nature of the transition. The success of this endeavor will not only shape Ukraine's defense capabilities but also serve as a crucial milestone in its broader strategic alignment with Western military standards.





