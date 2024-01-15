Congress, AAP To Jointly Contest Chandigarh Mayoral Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 15 (IANS) The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced an alliance for the January 18 mayoral polls in Chandigarh

"The Congress and the AAP have decided that AAP will field its candidate for the post of Mayor in the Chandigarh mayoral polls,” senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal told the media here.

"We will field candidates for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor," he said, adding: "The result of this will be that our candidate from the INDIA bloc will be successful with a majority."

Regarding the continuation of alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, likely in May, he said: "At this time, everyone has gathered together to save the democracy."

A total of 35 councillors will vote in the elections for the Chandigarh Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The post of Mayor is reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate this time.

Currently, the BJP has the votes of 14 councillors and one of a Member of Parliament. The AAP has 13 councillors, while the Congress has 7. The Shiromani Akali Dal has lone councillor.

Eighteen votes are required for the majority, of which BJP has the maximum of 15 votes. However, if the AAP and Congress come together, then they will have 20 votes.

