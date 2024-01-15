Axel Springer supports business insider amid plagiarism accusations controversy

(MENAFN) Business Insider and its parent company, Axel Springer, expressed satisfaction with the accuracy and fairness of their reporting on plagiarism accusations against former MIT professor Neri Oxman. Owned by the German media company Axel Springer, Business Insider faced scrutiny after its stories raised questions about academic honesty and potential hypocrisy, specifically targeting Oxman, a prominent designer married to Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square investment firm and a vocal critic of former Harvard President Claudine Gay.



A spokesperson for Axel Springer stated, "We stand by Business Insider and its newsroom," in response to complaints by Ackman, who had urged an investigation into the stories. Ackman had publicly campaigned against Gay, who resigned amid criticism of her responses at a congressional hearing on antisemitism and allegations of improperly credited work in her academic writing.



Business Insider's articles, published on January 4 and the following day, suggested a potential pattern of plagiarism by Oxman. The first piece highlighted Ackman's use of revelations about Gay's work in his campaign against her, while also claiming to find a similar pattern of plagiarism by Oxman. The second article specifically detailed instances where Oxman allegedly stole sentences and paragraphs in her 2010 doctoral dissertation at MIT.



However, Ackman's public response on social media raised concerns about the outlet's independence, as he criticized Business Insider and Axel Springer, asserting that their "liability just goes up and up and up." The situation underscores the challenges faced by media organizations when prominent individuals exert pressure on corporate owners, raising questions about editorial independence and journalistic integrity.

MENAFN15012024000045015682ID1107721478