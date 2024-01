SCHEID FAMILY WINES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

Financial Results

Total revenues for the nine months ended November 30, 2023, were $52.4 million, up $1.2 million from the nine months ended November 30, 2022, an increase of 2%. This increase was driven primarily by the Company's winery processing and storage revenues which increased 35%, to $10.4 million from $7.7 million, which was partially offset by a decrease in bulk wine and grape sales of 29%, to $4.0 million from $5.6 million. Cased goods sales for the current nine-month period were relatively flat.

After a slow start to fiscal 2024 shipments, cased goods sales were up 15% for the three months ended November 30, 2023, compared to the same three-month period in 2022.

Gross margin increased to 30%, from 28%, primarily as result of the change in sales mix. Sales and marketing expenses decreased 14%, to $8.3 million, from $9.7 million, as the Company reorganized its sales and marketing departments in late 2022. These expenses were 16% of total revenues in the first nine months ended November 30, 2023, compared to 19% for the same period in 2022. General and administrative expenses decreased 18%, to $5.3 million, from $6.5 million.

Operating income for the nine months ended November 30, 2023 was $2.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.6 million during the same period in 2022, an increase of $3.9 million as the Company continues to focus on reducing costs across all departments. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 13%, to $6.1 million, from $5.4 million.

Interest expense rose 45%, to $4.8 million, from $3.3 million, due to increased borrowings and increases in interest rates on the Company's variable rate debt. Average interest rates on Company debt increased to 6.2% for the nine months ended November 30, 2023, from 4.0% during the same period in 2022.

During the nine months ended November 30, 2022, the Company recognized a gain from the forgiveness of a $3.7 million loan made to the Company pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") administered by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). During the same period, the Company settled a class action lawsuit which alleged violations of California wage and hour employment laws, for $1.25 million.



In total, the Company reported a net loss of $1.8 million for the nine months ended November 30, 2023, compared to a $1.7 million net loss for the nine months ended November 30, 2022.

2023 Harvest Update

The 2023 grape harvest began in late September, approximately three weeks later than a normal harvest season on the Central Coast, due to a cool summer growing season that affected all of California. Mr. Scott Scheid, President and CEO of the Company, stated, "Harvest was completed on November 17, with overall yields approximately 18% above the Company's five-year average yields. Our winemaking team is impressed with the quality, as the winter rains and extended growing season lent themselves to favorable conditions for producing high quality wine grapes."