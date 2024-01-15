Animal Feed Yeast Market Revenue To Cross USD 5 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key animal feed yeast market players include Associated British Foods PLC., Archer Daniels Midland, Alltech Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen, Lesaffre, Nutreco N.V., Diamond V, Lallemand, Inc.

New York, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal feed yeast market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2023 to 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 5 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 2 billion in the year 2022. This can be largely attributed to the growing consumption of meat. It is expected that meat consumption per capita will increase globally by over 12% by 2030 compared to average levels for 2018–2020, and further is expected to increase by over 550 million tons by 2050.

It is expected that population, economic expansion, urbanization, and increase in per capita income, are the key characteristics associated with higher meat consumption. Moreover, eating meat is a necessary component of a balanced diet since it is a great source of high-quality protein, which is crucial for growth and development. As a result, the demand for feed ingredients such as yeast is also likely to witness enormous growth across different livestock animals globally.





Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

Aquatic Animals segment to garner the highest growth Market in North America to grow at a significant rate

Growing Burden of Infectious Diseases in Livestock to Boost Market Growth

Numerous viruses, bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and multicellular parasites are among the pathogens that target livestock and poultry which are mostly caused by continuous alterations in the climate, exposure to environmental microorganisms, or the ingestion of tainted water or feed. These diseases are the biggest risk to the health of animals which may seriously harm the environment, economy, and society, and in certain situations, they may even pose a health risk to people therefore, the use of dietary supplements such as yeast and yeast derivatives have been utilized to enhance animal health and growth while lowering the risk of disease. For instance, more than 58% of newly discovered infectious diseases worldwide are linked to animals, and around 74% of newly discovered infectious diseases are zoonotic, that can spread from humans to animals.

Animal Feed Yeast Industry: Regional Overview

The global animal feed yeast market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Poultry Production to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The animal feed yeast market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. In India, the poultry industry is still expanding at an amazing rate it is also known as one of the fastest-growing areas of the country's agriculture industry driven by rising disposable incomes and shifting dietary patterns, and is being greatly aided by the shift toward animal-origin protein sources including meat, eggs, and dairy products. For instance, India produces over 4 million metric tons (MT) of broiler meat yearly. As a result, the demand for animal feed yeast is rising in tandem to lower the prevalence of intestinal illnesses enhance cattle growth, raise chicken productivity, and save feed expenses. Additionally, China has regarded fish farming as a significant industry, which is expected to drive feed yeast market growth as it is used to cultivate phytoplankton, which is a vital component in aquaculture. According to estimates, China produced around 68 million metric tons of fish and seafood overall in 2022.

Rising Demand for Animal Products to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The North America animal feed yeast market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This is largely due to the growing consumption of animal products such as meat, and egg, which necessitates the use of yeast to promote animal health. For instance, the amount of red meat and poultry that is available for consumption in the United States is expected to increase by more than 1% per person between 2020 and 2030. Although, exports play a significant role in driving the country's overall meat product demand which includes major products such as beef and pork. Additionally, consumers in the region are increasingly seeking quality meats, which is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Animal Feed Yeast Segmentation by Application



Swine

Cattle

Aquatic Animals

Poultry Pet Animals

The aquatic animal's segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth can be attributed to the growing fish production across the globe. Global aquaculture fish production reached around 90 million metric tons in 2022. However, diseases and parasites afflict a large number of farmed fish, sometimes as a result of bad water quality or stressful conditions therefore, by encouraging the growth of beneficial bacteria in the aquarium or pond, yeast can assist in improving the quality of the water and boost the aquaculture sector's expansion.

Animal Feed Yeast Segmentation by Type



Autolyzed Yeast

Live Yeast

Spent Yeast

Yeast Derivatives

Dried Inactive Yeast Active Dry Yeast

The autolyzed yeast segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This is largely attributed to the surging sales of broiler chicken. The majority of chicken meat produced in the United States is produced by broiler chickens, which accounted for more than 65% of poultry industry sales on average between 2013 and 22. This may contribute to a higher demand for autolyzed yeast which is often used as a supplement to enhance the intestinal immune system of broiler chickens. For instance, supplementing diets with autolyzed yeast, especially at 1 to 2.0 g/kg diet is said to improve broiler chicken performance and meat yield. Additionally, autolyzed yeast has been demonstrated to reduce rumen ammonia emissions, and also to improve feed efficiency, and weight gain, in monogastric.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global animal feed yeast market that are profiled by Research Nester are Associated British Foods PLC., Archer Daniels Midland, Alltech Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen, Lesaffre, Nutreco N.V., Diamond V, Lallemand, Inc., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Animal Feed Yeast Market



ADM Animal Nutrition launched a highly palatable dried yeast, Versity for companion animals with a low fat and calcium content and a balanced profile of essential amino acids, which was developed to offer dietary versatility in the formulation of pet treats and food. Alltech, Inc. a firm that provides animal health and nutrition, suggests that mannan-rich fraction (MRF) from Saccharomyces cerevisiae's cell wall may influence how bacteria like E. coli increase their sensitivity to antibiotics.

