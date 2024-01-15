Automotive Heat Shield Market Blazing Hot, Projected To Reach USD 17.3 Billion By 2030, Report By Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The automotive heat shield market is revving up for a scorching ride, fueled by rising demand for high-performance vehicles, stricter emission regulations, and advancements in engine technology New York, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Market Insights:

The global market size for automotive heat shields Market reached USD 17.3 billion 2030, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing adoption of these shields in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, as well as in the production of lightweight and fuel-efficient passenger cars and commercial vehicles, is expected to drive market expansion. The heat shield plays a crucial role in dissipating excess heat generated by vehicles, safeguarding vulnerable vehicle components from heat, and contributing to the maintenance of optimal thermal comfort within the vehicle. Additionally, the product contributes to enhanced engine performance by managing under-bonnet temperature and reducing intake air temperatures. The automotive heat shield market plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall performance and durability of vehicles by managing and dissipating heat generated from various components, such as the engine, exhaust system, and brakes. As vehicles continue to evolve with advanced technologies and stringent emission norms, the demand for efficient heat management solutions has grown significantly key driving factor for the automotive heat shield market is the increasing emphasis on fuel efficiency and emission reduction. As automotive manufacturers strive to meet stricter environmental regulations, they are adopting innovative technologies to enhance engine efficiency. Heat shields help in preventing the transfer of excess heat to surrounding components, thus contributing to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Another significant trend shaping the automotive heat shield market is the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). While EVs produce less heat compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, they still require effective thermal management to ensure the optimal performance and longevity of the battery and other electronic components. As the adoption of EVs continues to rise, the demand for specialized heat shield solutions tailored to electric drivetrains is expected to increase, the automotive heat shield market is witnessing advancements in material technology. Manufacturers are investing in the development of lightweight and high-performance materials to address the need for efficient heat management without adding significant weight to the vehicle. This is particularly crucial as the automotive industry places a premium on lightweighting to improve overall fuel efficiency and reduce carbon footprint. Seeking Deeper Insights into Competitor Analysis? Request a Sample of the Report Now! Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 USD 12.6 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 USD 17.3 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 4.6% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 309 Pages Market Segmentation Product, application, material, vehicle type, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Companies Profiled DuPont, Dana Limited., Zircotec Ltd, Morgan Advanced Materials, Autoneum, ElringKlinger AG, Lydall, Inc., Tenneco Inc., CARCOUSTICS, UGN Inc.

Top 7 Key Trends from the Automotive Heat Shield Market:

Rise of Electric Vehicles (EVs): The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is a prominent trend in the automotive heat shield market. EVs have different thermal management requirements compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Heat shields are crucial in ensuring efficient heat dissipation from electric drivetrains and batteries, contributing to the overall performance and longevity of electric vehicles.Focus on Lightweight Materials: Automotive manufacturers are placing a strong emphasis on lightweight materials in heat shield design. The industry is witnessing a shift towards materials that offer high thermal resistance while being lightweight. This trend aligns with the broader automotive industry's efforts towards lightweighting to improve fuel efficiency and reduce the overall weight of vehicles.Advancements in Material Technology: Continuous innovations in material technology are driving the development of advanced heat shield materials. The market is seeing the integration of materials with improved thermal conductivity, durability, and corrosion resistance. These advancements contribute to the effectiveness of heat shields in managing high temperatures generated by various vehicle components.Integration of Insulation Technologies: Heat shield manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced insulation technologies into their products. This includes the use of thermal barriers and reflective coatings to enhance the heat-shielding properties. Improved insulation helps in minimizing heat transfer to surrounding components, thereby optimizing overall thermal management in vehicles.Global Emission Standards Driving Demand: Stringent emission regulations worldwide are a key factor influencing the automotive heat shield market. As automotive manufacturers strive to meet and exceed emission standards, they are investing in technologies that contribute to efficient engine operation. Heat shields play a crucial role in this regard by managing heat generated during combustion processes and exhaust systems.Customized Solutions for Diverse Applications: The automotive heat shield market is witnessing a trend towards the development of customized solutions tailored to specific applications. Different components in a vehicle, such as exhaust systems, catalytic converters, and electronic components, have unique heat management requirements. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by providing specialized heat shields for various automotive applications.Increased Collaboration in the Supply Chain: Collaboration among automotive manufacturers, heat shield suppliers, and material manufacturers is on the rise. This collaborative approach aims to address the evolving needs of the automotive industry, especially with the integration of new technologies and materials. Such partnerships facilitate the development of cutting-edge heat shield solutions that meet the performance and sustainability demands of modern vehicles.

n a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at -

Driving Factors:

The automotive heat shield market is influenced by several driving factors that play a crucial role in the growth and development of this sector. These factors are essential to understanding the dynamics of the market and predicting future trends. One significant driving factor for the automotive heat shield market is the stringent emission norms and regulations imposed by governments worldwide. As the automotive industry faces increasing pressure to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency, manufacturers are incorporating heat shields to manage and control the temperature of various vehicle components. Heat shields contribute to enhanced thermal management, which ultimately helps in meeting the stringent emission standards.

Another key factor is the rising demand for high-performance and electric vehicles. With the automotive industry undergoing a significant shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles, there is an increased focus on optimizing the thermal efficiency of these vehicles. Heat shields are vital components in electric vehicles, protecting sensitive electronic and battery components from excessive heat, thereby ensuring optimal performance and longevity. Moreover, advancements in material technology are driving innovation in the automotive heat shield market. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting lightweight materials with superior heat-resistant properties, such as aluminum, stainless steel, and advanced composites. These materials not only provide effective heat management but also contribute to overall weight reduction, enhancing fuel efficiency and performance.

Additionally, the growing awareness among consumers regarding the importance of heat management in vehicles is influencing the market. As customers become more conscious of the long-term impact of heat on the durability and performance of their vehicles, the demand for advanced heat shield technologies is on the rise. This awareness is prompting automotive manufacturers to prioritize the integration of efficient heat shield systems in their vehicles. the automotive heat shield market is being driven by a combination of regulatory pressures, the shift towards electric vehicles, material advancements, and increasing consumer awareness. These factors collectively contribute to the growth and evolution of the market, shaping the automotive industry's response to the challenges posed by heat management in modern vehicles.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Automotive heat shields are metal plates or sheets used to insulate and protect components from high temperatures in the engine, exhaust, and turbocharger systems. With engine temperatures reaching extremely high levels, heat shields are crucial components in modern vehicles. However, there are some challenges facing the growth and evolution of this market.

One major challenge is the need to balance thermal protection and temperature control with demands to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency. Heavier heat shielding materials counteract lightweighting initiatives that improve performance. This requires developing innovative new materials that provide sufficient heat resistance with lower density. Additionally, the complex shapes and proximity to hot components makes manufacturing and installation difficult and labor intensive. Automation and design improvements will be key to streamlining production.

There is also a push to consolidate and integrate heat shielding components for simplified assembly and maintenance. Multi-layered shields that combine several pieces into one part are gaining traction. However, this level of redesign and re-engineering poses design and testing hurdles for manufacturers. Ever-changing engine configurations also complicate standardization efforts.

On the opportunity front, the rise of hybrid and electric cars creates potential to supply heat shields for battery packs and electric drive systems. New materials like intumescents that actively respond to heat opens doors to dynamic shielding abilities. Additionally, demand for high-performance sports cars and light-duty trucks boosts the need for heat shielding for turbochargers, exhaust manifolds, and catalytic converters. Growing emerging markets also provide avenues for geographic expansion.

Future Prospects and Innovations:

As vehicles become more efficient and complex, the demands on heat shielding will drive innovations in materials, design, and manufacturing processes. Lighter weight composite materials will become more prevalent, combining high temperature resistance with lower densities. For example, using ceramics or graphene to reinforce plastic polymers can improve strength and reduce weight versus metallic shields. Additionally, additive manufacturing or 3D printing will unlock more complex, optimized heat shield geometries. Companies are already leveraging 3D printing technology to consolidate multi-piece shields into one part with internal air channels for improved thermal management. This both reduces weight through design and streamlines assembly steps.

Another prospect is developing "smart" heat shields that actively respond to temperature changes. Intumescent materials that expand at high temperatures to increase heat insulation show promise. Adding phase change materials or incorporating actuators to dynamically adjust air gaps could also revolutionize heat shielding.

Simplified quick-mounting systems will emerge to facilitate shield installation and replacement. Hook and loop fasteners, quick release clasps, and slot & tab designs will speed up maintenance. Streamlined fastening combined with lower part counts will cut down labor requirements as well. Finally, computational modeling and simulation will enable testing and validation of various designs virtually. This will lower development costs and accelerate the pace of innovation. Modeling heat and airflow in different shield configurations leads to optimized shaping and placement.

Top 10 Key Players in the Automotive Heat Shield Market :

Lydall, Inc. - Lydall is a leading manufacturer of specialty thermal and acoustical insulation solutions for the automotive industry. They offer a wide range of heat shield and thermal barrier products.Federal-Mogul LLC - Federal-Mogul is a major supplier of a variety of auto components including powdered metal heat shields, thermal sleeves, and heat insulators.Sumitomoriko - Sumitomoriko is a Japanese company manufacturing thermal insulation and sound absorbing materials for automotive applications including floor insulators and powertrain heat shields.DUPONT - DuPont offers high performance thermal management solutions such as thermal gap fillers, thermally conductive resins, and insulating materials used extensively in heat shielding applications.Autoneum - Autoneum is a Swiss company and a global leader in acoustic and thermal management for vehicles. Their offerings include inner dash insulators, outer dash absorbers, and firewall insulation components.ElringKlinger AG - ElringKlinger is a German automotive supplier known for its high-temp shielding products made using specialty steel alloys and aluminum substrates with thermal coatings.Dana Incorporated - Dana specializes in thermal-acoustic protective solutions including heat shields, heat insulators, and heat deflectors for engine, exhaust, and turbocharger systems.Tenneco Inc. - Tenneco is a leading automotive supplier of ride performance and clean air solutions. They manufacture heat shield components for exhaust and catalytic converter systems.Morgan Advanced Materials - Morgan manufactures thermal ceramics used extensively across automobiles for insulation applications including exhaust heat shields.UGN Inc. - UGN offers acoustic and thermal insulation products such as inner dash silencers, floor pan insulators, and engine compartment heat shields.

Market Research Segmentation:

Here are some potential ways to segment the automotive heat shield market for research and analysis:

By Vehicle Type: Passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, off-highway vehicles

By Material Type: Metallic, Non-metallic

By Heat Shield Type: Exhaust system heat shield, Turbocharger heat shield, Under bonnet heat shield, Under chassis heat shield

By Positioning: Inner heat shields, Outer heat shields

By Production Process: Roll forming, Stamping, Casting, Machining, Molding

By Distribution Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

Some key insights from this segmentation:

Passenger cars expected to hold the largest market share by vehicle type

Metallic heat shields account for the majority share currently, but non-metallic growing faster

Exhaust system heat shields make up the highest demand by heat shield type

Inner heat shields see higher volumes than outer shields

Roll formed and stamped shields dominate manufacturing methods

OEM production channels account for the most revenue versus aftermarket

Asia Pacific leads regional demand due to high automotive production in China, Japan, India

Key Questions in the Report on Automotive Heat Shield Market:



What is the primary purpose of automotive heat shields in vehicles?

How do heat shields contribute to the overall performance of internal combustion engine vehicles?

Are there specific challenges in designing heat shields for electric vehicles (EVs)?

What materials are commonly used in manufacturing automotive heat shields, and why? How do advancements in heat shield technology align with the automotive industry's sustainability goals?



About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on“micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their“macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: ...

Web: