Tryg A/S Publishes Annual Results 2023 And Hosts A Conference Call On 25 January 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tryg will publish the Group's annual results for 2023 on 25 January 2024 at around 7:30 CET. Conference call Tryg will host a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer, CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen and CTO Mikael Kärrsten will present the results in brief, followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be held in English.

Date 25 January 2024 Time 10:00 CET

Dial-in numbers

PIN: DK: +45 78 76 84 90

UK: +44 203 769 6819

US: +1 646 787 0157

560768

You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All annual material can be downloaded on tryg shortly after the time of release.

Attachment

Tryg_release of annual results 2023 and conference call