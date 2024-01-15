Tryg A/S Publishes Annual Results 2023 And Hosts A Conference Call On 25 January 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tryg will publish the Group's annual results for 2023 on 25 January 2024 at around 7:30 CET.
Conference call
Tryg will host a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer, CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen and CTO Mikael Kärrsten will present the results in brief, followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call will be held in English.
| Date
| 25 January 2024
| Time
| 10:00 CET
|
Dial-in numbers
PIN:
| DK: +45 78 76 84 90
UK: +44 203 769 6819
US: +1 646 787 0157
560768
You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.
All annual material can be downloaded on tryg shortly after the time of release.
Attachment
Tryg_release of annual results 2023 and conference call
MENAFN15012024004107003653ID1107721463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.